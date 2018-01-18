× Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: Norfolk Seafood Co. & Big Easy Oyster Bar

NORFOLK, Va. – All week long select restaurants in Downtown Norfolk are offering some great deals on some of their best meals for restaurant week.

Norfolk Seafood Co. & Big Easy Oyster Bar is tucked away on W Tazewell Street but worth the visit.

They specialize in Cajun-creole seafood creations and are also known for their fresh oyster selection found in the basement lounge.

This week they’re offering both a $25 and $35 dinner menu.

