Crews respond to stove fire in Hayes

HAYES, Va. – Firefighters with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire off Bray Road in Hayes Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 4:09 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from the back of the single story duplex. Gloucester County deputies were the first to arrive and were able to use a handheld extinguisher to put out a fire on the stove that had spread to the cabinets above.

The damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Firefighters removed the damaged stove and vent hood and ventilated the structure. They also checked the attic for any possible extension.

There were no injuries reported.

