× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Snow moving in today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Winter Storm Warning is in effect into this evening for a big section of central VA and central NC including Sussex, Southampton, Franklin, and Northampton.

***Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this morning through this evening for most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

Snow moving in… Most of us will wake up this morning with no snow but it is on the way. Snow showers will move in from west to east from this morning into the afternoon. Snow will start near I-95 this morning and will start near the coast this afternoon. Your morning commute will just be cloudy, but you will likely see snow falling during your afternoon/evening commute. Most areas will see 1” to 3” of accumulation, with higher numbers possible for areas closer to and west of I-95. Temperatures will start near 30 this morning, warm into the mid 30s by mid-morning, then fall into the 20s this afternoon. Winds will pick up today with north winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 25 mph.

Snow showers will move out tonight and clouds will clear during the early morning hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s tomorrow morning. It will still be breezy so wind chill values will fall into the single digits.

Expect sunny skies on Thursday with highs warming to near 40. Lows will drop into the upper 20s Friday morning so refreeze is possible. Highs will warm into the 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Expect sunshine and mid to upper 50s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Snow Moving In (80%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Snow (80%), Breezy. Lows near 20. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 40. Winds: W 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 17th

1985 Winter Weather: 3.2″ snow – Salisbury

2008 1-2 Inch Snowfall South-Central VA

2013 Snow 2-4 inches South Central VA Richmond SW to Farmville

