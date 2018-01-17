Steelers part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – One of the most-prolific offenses in the NFL will have a new man calling the shots next season.

Wednesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced offensive coordinator Todd Haley will not return in 2018. His contract expired following Pittsburgh’s exit from the playoffs with Sunday’s home loss to the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff.

“I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley,” Tomlin, a Hampton native, said in a statement. “I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future.”

In 2017, the Steelers ranked third in the NFL in total yards (6,047) and eighth in total points (406).

Haley served as Pittsburgh offensive coordinator for six years. Each of the past four seasons, the Steelers’ offense ranked among the top ten in the NFL in total yards and total points.