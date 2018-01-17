Share your photos from the second local snow of 2018

The New Year has started with bitterly cold temperatures and snow, TWICE!

Some areas got as much as 11″ of snow earlier in January and more snow is hitting Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina on January 17.

Submit your pictures using the button below or send them to pics@wtkr.com.

Many of you shared great photos during the first storm as well:

