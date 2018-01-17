Pedestrian dies from injuries following Sussex County crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – A pedestrian has died from his injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Route 460, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to Sussex County on Sunday to investigate the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 460, east of Route 604.

Police say Leslie Bass Jr. was driving a Dodge Dakota hauling a utility trailer, when the trailer became disabled from the truck. Bass stopped in the roadway and positioned himself between the truck and trailer to try to secure the trailer back onto the truck.

During this time, a Lexus was traveling in the westbound lanes and hit the back of the trailer, trapping Bass between the trailer and truck.

Bass suffered major injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. He died on January 15.

The driver of the Lexus, Nikkita Sumler, was charged with reckless driving.

The case remains under investigation with possible charges pending.