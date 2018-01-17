ODU men’s hoops team hopes Florida heat helps Monarchs stay hot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Wednesday, the Old Dominion men's basketball team left snowy Norfolk for a roadtrip to south Florida where temperatures were 75 degrees and the only "white stuff" is the white sand of the region's beautiful beaches.

It's an appropriate time for ODU's Florida swing, because the Monarchs are hot.

Jeff Jones' team has won eight of its past nine games. With a 13-and-4 record, Old Dominion is off to its best start since the 2014-15 season.

"There's not a chance we've played our best basketball," Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones said with little doubt. "They've had a great attitude, they've worked very hard - but we are still improving."

"We still have things to work on," admitted senior forward Brandan Stith. "A couple defensive lapses, taking care of the basketball are points of emphasis. I still feel like we have a lot better basketball left in us."

ODU plays at FIU (8-10, 2-3 C-USA) in Miami Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST and at Florida Atlantic (8-9, 2-3 C-USA) in Boca Raton Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST. The Monarchs have never lost to FIU.