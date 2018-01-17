ODU all-time leading rusher Ray Lawry to play in the East-West Shrine game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University all-time leading rusher Ray Lawry will play in the prestigious East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, January 20th at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

“We are so very excited as a program for Ray Lawry playing in this prestigious game as he pursues his dream of playing in the NFL,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said.

Lawry played in eight games this season for the Monarchs, rushing 132 times for 742 yards and seven touchdowns, while catching 11 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. He added four 100-yard rushing games on the year.

For his career, he finished with 4,080 yards on 660 carries and ended his career as the all-time FBS leader in rushing yards in the state of Virginia. He is tied for third in C-USA history with 45 rushing touchdowns and ninth in rushing yards.

Lawry becomes the second Monarch to play in the East-West Shrine Game, joining quarterback Taylor Heinicke.