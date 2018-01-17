Norfolk Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who they say stabbed a man Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called to Chrystal Gregory’s home in the 1300 block of Lead Street for a report of a stabbing victim.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

There were no other injuries reported.

Gregory has been charged with one count of malicious wounding. She is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.