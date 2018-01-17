Norfolk officials trying to restore water to residents of Young Terrace apartments

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials in Norfolk are trying to help residents of the Young Terrace apartments who lost water on Wednesday.

The Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority in a Facebook post said they are working to fix a valve issue that has not allowed water to flow in the building.

“Crews continue to work onsite. Damage to the valve are more extensive then initially anticipated. We hope to have full restoration of water by the end of the day today. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding to get this issue resolved,” said NRHA.

Norfolk has set up an area where residents of the Young Terrace can wash, take showers and use the bathroom. The Huntersville Multie-Purpose Center on 830 Goff Street is the location, and also the Young Terrace Recreation Center also has water running, but will close at 4:30 p.m.

To use the showers and bathrooms at The Huntersville Multi-Purpose Center, schedule a time by calling (757) 624-8609. Transportation is also available for residents of Young Terrace if needed.

Cases of bottled water are available for residents, one per household, and can be picked up at the property management office, according to NRHA.