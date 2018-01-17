Hand injury limits Patriots QB Tom Brady in Wednesday’s practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The NFL's final four features arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time and three QBs who few thought would be on this stage.

While Patriots QB Tom Brady, the five-time Super Bowl champion, certainly has a hand up over Jacksonville's Blake Bortles, Minnesota's Case Keenum and Philadelphia's Nick Foles on Conference Championship weekend - his hand was going the wrong direction Wednesday.

Brady was forced to miss his scheduled press conference to receive medical attention for a hand injury he sustained during Wednesday's practice. According to the NFL Network, Brady jammed his right throwing hand after accidentally being run into by a teammate. The report says X-rays did not reveal any structural damage and the issue "sound manageable", per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Brady's Patriots, playing in their seventh straight AFC Championship, host the Jaguars Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in a game to be broadcast live on News 3.