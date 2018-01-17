Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies at hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An inmate of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail died in the hospital on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the jail.

Tameka Simpson, 25, was transported to HRRJ on July 18 due to a pre-existing medical condition.

On September 21, Simpson was sentenced by the Chesapeake Circuit Court to serve a two year prison sentence. Simpson was then sentenced on October 6 by the Norfolk Circuit Court to 10 months of incarceration.

On January 16, she was taken to Maryview Hospital to receive treatment. Officials say Simpson died in the course of treatment on January 17.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.