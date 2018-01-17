× First Warning Storm Team Forecast: Snow moves out overnight, watch out for icy roads

***Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Mainland Dare and Outer Banks Dare County until 6:00 am Thursday.

***Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina until 4:00 am Thursday.

Snow will continue to move out overnight and temperatures will drop. Expect temperatures to fall into the teens by Thursday morning.

It’s going to be a very cold start. We’ll have to watch out for icy road conditions late tonight and for the morning commute on Thursday. Skies will clear by Thursday morning with temperatures warming up to the low 40s.

Even warmer on Friday with highs in the low 50s and in the mid 50s by Saturday. We are looking at a pretty nice stretch of warming temperatures and dry weather.

We’ll warm up into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances for Tuesday with clearing skies and cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 40s.

