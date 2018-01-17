× First Warning Forecast: Tracking snow and falling temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

***Winter Storm Warning is in effect into this evening for a big section of central VA and central NC including Sussex, Southampton, Franklin, and Northampton.

***Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this morning through this evening for most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

Snow continues to move in. Expect snow to continue to move in this evening. It will be on the breezy and cold side. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph. Most areas will see 1 to 3 inches, with higher numbers possible for areas close to and west of I-95. We’ll continue to see falling temperatures throughout this evening. Expect temperatures to fall into the 20s this evening and into the teens by Thursday morning.

It’s going to be a very cold start. We’ll have to watch out for icy road conditions late tonight and for the morning commute on Thursday. Skies will clear by Thursday morning with temperatures warming up to the low 40s.

Even warmer on Friday with highs in the low 50s and in the mid 50s by Saturday. We are looking at a pretty nice stretch of warming temperatures and dry weather.

We’ll warm up into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances for Tuesday with clearing skies and cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Snow (80%), Breezy. Lows near 20. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 40. Winds: W 10-15

