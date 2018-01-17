School delays and closings

Expert advice for preparing for unexpected expenses and “income shock” on Coast Live

Posted 3:42 pm, January 17, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Almost no one is safe from periods of lost income due to a health crisis, job loss or other life transitions during their working years. Ted Beck from SmartAboutMoney.org, talks about how to best prepare for times where unexpected expenses or interruption of income could otherwise financially hurt you.