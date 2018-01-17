× Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: 219 Bistro

NORFOLK, Va. – All week long select restaurants in Downtown Norfolk are offering some great deals on some of their best meals for restaurant week.

219 Bistro has become a staple on Granby Street. This restaurant week, they are taking their menu favorites – and offering them for a special deal.

They’re offering $12 two course lunches and $25 and $35 dollar three course dinners through Sunday, January 21st.

