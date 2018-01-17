Carnival Cruise Lines to redock in Norfolk in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Welcome back!

Carnival Cruse Lines will return to Norfolk in 2019 as the Carnival Triumph is set to dock in the Mermaid City, Nauticus announced Wednesday. A scheduling issue caused the cruise line to bypass Norfolk this year.

“Carnival is a valued and highly respected partner,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. “We’re thrilled to welcome the world’s largest cruise line and its many guests back to Norfolk.”

Carnival Cruise Lines has sailed out of Norfolk for 15 out of the last 16 years.

Carnival Triumph will set sail on two 5-day adventures to the Bahamas on May 12 and May 17, as well as a series of 6-day trips to the islands on May 6, October 14 and October 20. The ship is able to hold 2,754 passengers.

Princess, AIDA Cruises, Silversea Cruises, TUI Cruises and Windstar Cruises are some of the other cruise lines that are scheduled to make visits to Norfolk in 2018 and 2019.