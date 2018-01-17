ACC releases 2018 football schedule

GREESNBORO, N.C. -A week after the national championship, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced the full schedules for the league on Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia Tech will open their conference slate up on the road at Duke, September 29th. The Hokies schedule features two weekday games, including a Thursday night home tilt against Georgia Tech October 25th, and the Commonwealth Cup (Virginia at Virginia Tech) on a Friday, November 23rd. Other marquee home games include hosting Notre Dame and Miami.

In addition to their conference games, the Hokies will travel to Old Dominion September 22nd, for the first time in school history, while the Tribe of William & Mary will head to Blacksburg September 8th.

Virginia’s conference opener will be a home game against Louisville on September 22nd. The Cavaliers made their first bowl appearance since 2011 this past season, and will also host Miami and North Carolina during conference play. Outside of conference play, the Cavaliers will host in-state foe Richmond and Liberty, while traveling to Indiana September 8th.

The ACC composite schedule can be found here. Game times will be announced at a later date.

VIRGINIA TECH

Date Opponent

Sept. 3 at Florida State (Mon.)

Sept. 8 WILLIAM & MARY

Sept. 15 EAST CAROLINA

Sept. 22 at Old Dominion

Sept. 29 at Duke

Oct. 6 NOTRE DAME

Oct. 13 at North Carolina

Oct. 25 GEORGIA TECH (Thurs.)

Nov. 3 BOSTON COLLEGE

Nov. 10 at Pitt

Nov. 17 MIAMI

Nov. 23 VIRGINIA (Fri.)

VIRGINIA

Date Opponent

Sept. 1 RICHMOND

Sept. 8 at Indiana

Sept. 15 OHIO

Sept. 22 LOUISVILLE

Sept. 29 at NC State

Oct. 13 MIAMI

Oct. 20 at Duke

Oct. 27 NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 2 PITT (Fri.)

Nov. 10 LIBERTY

Nov. 17 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 23 at Virginia Tech (Fri.)