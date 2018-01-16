× Virginia Beach prepares for more snow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – The Resort City is bracing for more snow. Wednesday’s storm is predicted to drop between one and two inches. While the accumulation is much less than the previous storm, the city is still doing everything it can to prepare.

According to Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works, the city began preparing for snow in the summer. More sand and salt was reordered after the last storm. Crews could be seen mixing the two at the Operation Yard Tuesday afternoon.

Lankford says Public Works will be continuing to monitor Wednesday’s storm throughout the day. Their current plan of action includes multiple frost crews hitting the roads during the early morning hours. Most days, three crews work frost patrol, but Lankford says as many as six crews will be available if needed.

According to Lankford, the biggest difference between these two storms is the timing. The last storm snowed primarily overnight, while most people were off the roads. Tomorrow’s storm could begin while drivers make their way to work, making Public Works’ job a bit more complicated. Lankford asks drivers to be cautious around working crews, he says the best thing to do is to give them space to work.