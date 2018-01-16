Virginia Beach arena developer sues city for $140 million after failed agreement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A developer filed a lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach Tuesday after the city terminated its agreement to build an arena at the Oceanfront in November.

Mid-Atlantic LLC cited the City’s “refusal to honor its legal commitment to our firm and the many others.” It is asking for $140 million to recover development and financing costs and lost future profits.

The idea of building an arena at the Oceanfront had been talked about for years, but a deal between the city and developer fell apart last November. City council members voted to terminate the deal, saying terms of the agreement hadn’t been met. In the lawsuit, the developers argue they had met the terms of the deal before the deadline.

“It was the last thing we wanted to do,” reads a statement from the developers. They say the proposal to build an area is likely gone forever. “By pulling the rug out from under us at the last minute, Virginia Beach broke faith with not only our development team, a local prestigious University, and the many organizations that supported our project, but also the citizens of Virginia Beach. We are saddened for the citizens of the region who were excited for the employment opportunities and anxious to attend concerts, family shows and sports events,” reads the statement.

News 3 reached out to the city, but a reporter hasn’t heard back.

