Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Fog this morning, Snow tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday at 6 AM to 6 PM for a large section of central VA and central NC including Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, and Northampton. These locations that will likely see the highest snow totals.

A foggy morning and midweek snow… Watch out for widespread dense fog this morning. Many locations will see visibility less than 1 mile. Temperatures will start near 30 this morning so areas of freezing fog are possible. More sunshine will mix in this afternoon with highs warming into the mid 40s.

Snow showers will move in on Wednesday as a cold front and area of low pressure move through the region. Snow showers will move in from west to east Wednesday morning and move out from west to east during the afternoon. Most areas will see 1” to 2” of accumulation, with 2” to 3” possible for areas closer to I-95. Parts of the Outer Banks will see less than 1” where more rain could mix in. Temperatures will start in the low 30s tomorrow morning, warm into the mid 30s by mid-morning, then fall into the 20s by the afternoon. Winds will pick up tomorrow with north winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 25 mph.

We will see more sunshine and a warming trend to end the week. Highs will reach the low 40s on Thursday and near 50 on Friday. Sunshine will continue for the weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Snow Showers (70%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 16th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

2003 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Central VA

