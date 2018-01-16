Three innocent Virginia bystanders injured after police chase ends in crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Three innocent bystanders were hurt after a police chase ended with two vehicles flipping into a ravine in Chester Monday night.

Crime Insider sources say the incident started when Chesterfield Police tried making a traffic stop and discovered the driver of a truck had outstanding larceny warrants.

Those sources say that’s when the truck took off down Harrowgate Road, initiating a police chase, CBS 6 reported.

The brief chase ended when the truck collided with a car, with three people inside, causing both vehicles to flip down an embankment.

A total of five people were injured, including three innocent bystanders. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The Chesterfield Police crash team was on scene piecing things together.

There is no word on charges at this time.