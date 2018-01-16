Holy help for the Vikings’ miracle in Minneapolis?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Sunday’s incredible Vikings victory vs. the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff was the first game in NFL postseason history to ever be decided by a game-winning touchdown as time expired. The Vikings practice the play, called “Seven Heaven”, every week.

While the play was not a Hail Mary, one Minneapolis Catholic church hopes to see a few Hail Marys in Mass this week.

In a Facebook post featuring the Minnesota Vikings logo on a purple background, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church wrote: If you made any promises during the last 10 seconds, Sunday Masses are at 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, the Vikings play at the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.