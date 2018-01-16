Healthcare center employee charged in Norfolk teen’s death

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – An employee of a behavioral healthcare center in northern Virginia was charged in connection to the death of a Hampton Roads teenager, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On January 11, 47-year-old William P. Herndon of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 15-year-old boy from Norfolk.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Medical Examiner and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney revealed that the boy died after being restrained by Herndon at North Spring Behavioral Healthcare near Leesburg. Herndon worked as a mental health technician at the facility.

Authorities responded to the facility around 3:37 p.m. on November 19, 2017, to assist a juvenile male that was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing. The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been released in compliance with state code.

Another investigation and autopsy results concluded that the boy died from positional asphyxiation.

Herndon was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates.