Hall of Famer Frank Beamer to present General Douglas MacArthur Award at 73rd Norfolk Sports Clubs Jamboree

NORFOLK, Va. – Frank Beamer, legendary former Virginia Tech Head Football Coach and newest member of the College Football Hall of Fame, will present the General Douglas MacArthur Memorial Award to Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds February 22nd at the Norfolk Sports Club’s 73rd annual Jamboree.

The MacArthur Memorial Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college athlete from a high school in Virginia. Edmunds, a Danville, VA (Dan River High School) native, recorded 226 tackles in 40 games during his three seasons at Virginia Tech. The junior, who declared for the NFL Draft following the Hokies’ 2017 season, was a consensus All-ACC selection and one of five finalists for the Butkus Award – presented to the nation’s top college linebacker.

With 280 wins to his credit, Beamer is second only to Joe Paterno with the most victories in Division 1 history. His 23 consecutive years of guiding Virginia Tech football to a bowl game is the longest consecutive streak in college football history, and his 238–121–2 record at Virginia Tech makes him the winningest coach in that school’s history. On January 17, 2017 Frank Beamer was appointed to the College Football Playoff Committee.

The Jamboree is the Norfolk Sports Club’s main fundraiser for their Scholarship Foundation, which during the club’s history has presented nearly $2-million in college scholarships to Hampton Roads high school athletes. Former NFL head coach and current Arizona State Head Football Coach Herman Edwards will be the event’s keynote speaker. The banquet begins with cocktails at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m.