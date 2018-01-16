× First Warning Traffic – Fog advisories, bridge openings and ongoing road work Tuesday

FOG ADVISORY:

James River Bridge is currently under a fog advisory. Poor visibility reported through the entire viewing area!

–

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 14-20

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-64 east on January 14-19 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-664 north on January 16-17 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-64 Southside: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

High Rise Bridge:

o I-64 west January 19-20 starting at 8 p.m. and ending as late as 10 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-64 east at Fort Eustis interchange January 14-16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east from Industrial Park overpass to Jefferson Ave. (exit 255) January 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 in both directions at the Hampton River Bridge January 15-18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

January 17-18 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

January 14-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.

South January 14-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 Southside:

The three mainline (inside) lanes on I-264 west will be closed at Witchduck Road on January 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Traffic will use the collector-distributor lanes.

Left lane closure on inside lanes on I-264 west before the I-64 east ramp January 15-18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. I-264 west off-ramp to I-64 east will remain open.

Isle of Wight: Alternating lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 258 east between Benns Church and U.S.17 single-lane closure January 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) January 14-18, starting eastbound from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and westbound from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 14-18, as follows:

o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on January 14-18, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on January 14-18, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 14-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One lane will remain open at all times on:

o Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

o Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

o Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

o Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

I-95 North, Greensville County: Single-lane closures over the river at mile marker 10 January 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

64 EXPRESS LANES

NORFOLK-The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) today announced a mobile app for 64 Express Lanes will be available for use beginning with the opening of the new express lanes in Norfolk.

The app is called, “64ExpressLanes” and is available to users beginning today. However, no data will be presented on the app until tolling begins at 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 10.

Motorists can download the free 64ExpressLanes mobile app at one of the following sites:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id.com.infolog.i64toll; https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/64-express-lanes/id1292769293?Is=1&mt=8 or https://www.vai64tolls.com/

The app and website will provide current toll price estimates and historical toll rates for solo motorists. As more information is gathered, commuters will have a better idea of what people have paid to use the Express Lanes on certain dates/times, on average. This information may help plan commutes and make decisions about whether to use the Express Lanes.

Additionally, VDOT will open a temporary E-ZPass Customer Service Center in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk for drivers to obtain an E-ZPass, E-ZPass Flex or two swap out their current transponder. The temporary location is in the Midtown Shopping Center located at 124 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23505. (Location is behind the Mattress Firm store). Hours for the temporary customer service center are from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from January 8 through January 22, 2018.

Motorists can also visit the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in Norfolk and Portsmouth where extended hours are also in effect, or go to any On-the-Go retailer or Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office. For a complete listing, visit: www.64ExpressLanes.org.

Drivers will need either an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to access the Express Lanes during operating hours. The Flex pass allows vehicles with one or more occupants (HOV-2+) to travel the Express Lanes for free with their transponder turned to the “HOV ON” mode. For the first time, solo motorists will have a choice to use the lanes during peak periods if they pay the variable toll and have an E-ZPass. Motorcyclists travel for free and the lanes remain open and free to all motorists outside operating hours.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH – Motorists are advised that HRSD is scheduled to perform maintenance within portions of its sanitary sewer force main along Independence Boulevard southbound between Jericho Road and Broad Street beginning 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 19 and continuing through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20.

During this time, traffic on southbound Independence Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Jericho Road and Hinsdale Lane and reduced to two lanes between Hinsdale Lane and Virginia Beach Boulevard. This work is weather dependent and subject to change or require additional time.