DOWNTOWN NORFOLK, Va. - From January 14th to January 21st, restaurants in Downtown Norfolk are serving up some great deals!

Freemason Abbey has become a staple in Downtown Norfolk.

The church was originally built in 1873 and became a full functioning restaurant 28 years ago.

They are offering $12 two course lunches and have $25 and $35 dinner options.

