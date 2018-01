VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dave Matthews Band will perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Saturday, July 21.

The band is releasing a new studio album this summer.

Each ticket will come with either a CD or digital download of the album. The offer ends on May 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. at the Ford box office at the amphitheater, charge by phone 800-745-3000 or buy at livenation.com.