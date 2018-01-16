Couple expecting baby one year after getting married in mother of the bride’s hospital room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. - One year after exchanging vows inside her mother's hospital room, Kristin Powers and her husband, Brian are expecting their first child.

Kristin and Brian got married last January at IU Health West Hospital, according to WXIN.

Kristin's mother, Cheryl Owens was battling Stage 4 kidney cancer at the time, so the couple brought the wedding to her hospital room.

The couple originally planned to get married that February, but they wanted Cheryl to be a part of their wedding.

The staff at IU Health West helped plan the wedding and the couple got married on the third floor ICU inside Cheryl's room. One nurse even sang "Amazing Grace."

"It's very exciting for them," said Jennifer Markowitz and Daniel LaPlante, two nurses who took part in the couple's wedding day. "This is a neat time and God works in mysterious ways, it's very cool. Just to see it come full circle and see some healing and joy in the life after the pain."

This year, the couple celebrated their one year wedding anniversary and the one year anniversary of Cheryl's death.

"Every year now, we are going to have this very special anniversary followed by a pretty bittersweet anniversary," said Kristin.

Cheryl passed away just one week after the couple's wedding.

The baby's name, if it's a girl, will be Elliott Ann, named after Kristin's mother. Elliott after her maiden name, and Ann after her middle name.

"All she ever talked about was me getting married and having babies," said Kristin. "It gives us something to look forward to, something special as we embark on our second year of marriage."

The baby is due in August and will be born at IU Health West, the hospital where, one year ago, her grandmother died and her mom and dad were married.

"It's just a neat way to end 2017 on a happy note since it kind of started out on a happy-sad note," said Kristin.