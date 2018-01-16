Chesapeake teenagers work hard to help others after blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - When the snow started falling less than 2 weeks ago, it came down fast and when it stopped, so did most everything and everyone, leaving many stranded in their homes.

Zach Sprouse was overwhelmed by how much snow Chesapeake received.

“In our neighborhood we got like nine inches of snow. It was crazy," he said.

Brothers Zach, Luke, and their friends, brothers Logan and Ty are young entrepreneurs. They’ve had a landscaping business for two years but it became a snow shoveling business when the snow got deep.

One of their church members in Great Bridge has cancer and needed to get to the doctor but her husband couldn’t even get out of the driveway.

The church deacon called around to get help…. and guess who answered the call.

“They don’t bat an eye, they don’t complain they don’t they just get in there and do it, its from their heart," Denise Dalton said.

Luke Sprouse credits his faith for their good manners and thoughtful ways.

“In the Bible it tells us to respect and help our elders and the people who can’t help themselves so we like to help them so they can do what they need to do.”

“It was hard work and I felt refreshed doing it,” the youngest, Ty Dalton said.

“A lot of kids your age were home playing video games and you were here shoveling snow, why? It just feels right to help people in need," replied Logan Dalton.

The church member they helped wasn’t home, but her daughter answered the door.

The group was presented a News 3 People Taking Action award along with a $300 gift card from our community Partner Southern Bank.