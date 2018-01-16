Chapel Hill remains Tar Heel hell for Clemson men’s basketball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – It’s a streak that’s spanned 92 years, four gymnasiums and 59 games.

The Clemson men’s basketball team has never defeated North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Tuesday, graduate transfer Cameron Johnson scored a season-high 21 points to help No. 15 North Carolina hold off No. 20 Clemson 87-79. The Tar Heels are now 59-and-0 all-time at home vs. the Tigers.

The 59 wins include four in the Indoor Athletic Court, 14 in Woollen Gym, 13 in Carmichael Auditorium and now 28 in the Dean Smith Center. The 59 wins are the longest home winning streak against an opponent in NCAA history.

Clemson first played North Carolina on January 15, 1926 – a 50-20 loss at UNC’s Indoor Athletic Court.