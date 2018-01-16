Another day off from school for some kids in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Some Hampton Roads will have another day off on Wednesday.

Several school districts have already canceled school with more snow headed our way.

Some parents forced to make arrangements if they need to work.

“I wish they'd go back to school," said parent of three Curtena Gibbs.

Gibbs doesn’t her kids to miss school because of the snow again.

She said she has got one in high school, another in middle school and the youngest is in elementary school.

“I’m scared, for my refrigerator. That's really the truth. My kids eat all day long when they're home,” said Gibbs.

School districts around the region are making the decision of how to handle the possibility of intense weather. Some have decided to close – while others say they’re waiting until Wednesday to make a decision.

News 3 reached out to various districts Tuesday afternoon to ask them how they make their decisions:

Hampton:

HCS is aware that the city of Hampton is under a winter weather advisory with the possibility of accumulating snow. As much as we would like to make a decision this evening about tomorrow’s schedule, we are going to continue to monitor the National Weather Service and local forecasts overnight, as well as consult with the emergency services departments of the city of Hampton. However, families should plan for the possibility of a school closure. If HCS decides to close, this decision will be communicated between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. tomorrow morning through our HCS official alerts and social media. While we understand this may be an inconvenience, we appreciate your support and understanding. HCS is seeking to protect instructional time and the weather forecast is subject to change. However please note that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority when making a decision.

Suffolk:

Any official announcements are made through School Messenger recorded calls to students and parents, through our social media channels, and through local television stations. Because of upcoming exams, middle and high school students were encouraged to take home all their study materials. Elementary students as well were encouraged to bring home additional study items. Making a decision about delaying school opening, dismissing school early, or cancelling school is always based on student safety on school buses. Sometimes the predicted sleet or snow might not have started, but a team of administrators makes its decision based on the National Weather Service forecast.

Chesapeake:

We will continue to monitor the weather and once we make a decision information will be shared via PAS, website, WFOS, and our Chesapeake TV Station.

Portsmouth:

Here are some of the planning steps: 1) Operations staff is following the hourly forecasts of the National Weather Service; 2) Our director of human resources & operations is in ongoing contact with the city’s emergency operations manager; 3) Dr. Bracy will be conferring with Hampton Roads superintendent counterparts on their planning as those joint discussions are often insightful; and 4) there was a meeting earlier today of senior staff and operations staff to discuss forecasts and the inherent operational considerations. This decision-making framework also accommodates the discussion regarding early dismissals and delayed openings when the timing of an inclement weather event makes those a possibility. In answer to your question about there being a set time for letting students out early, that decision is totally predicated on the safety issues involved with each inclement weather event. Therefore, timing could differ from one event to another.

Virginia Beach:

….in advance of a storm, we watch the local forecasts along with advisories from the National Weather Service. The division is also in contact with the City’s Emergency Management Office and works closely with City agencies when making plans and changes to school operations. Any necessary change to school operations is communicated with parents and staff through an Alert Now email, phone call and text message. The information is also posted on the school division website and social media channels. We certainly appreciate the patience and understanding of our parents and staff as we monitor the forecast. Student and staff safety will continue to be the most important factor when deciding whether or not to modify school operations and schedules.

District officials say they’re watching the weather forecast closely and consulting with emergency service departments. They say the decision on canceling or closing early is based on student safety.

