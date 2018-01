Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A possible shooting on I-264 has shut down part of the interstate.

According to Virginia State Police, around 2:27 a.m. Monday, the Virginia Beach Communications Center contacted them about a possible shooting near the Newtown Road exit.

At this time, we are told agents are on their way to investigate when and where the shooting occurred.

