Virginia State Police investigating interstate shootings that occurred within hours of each other

HAMPTON, Va. – The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects that were involved in two separate and unrelated shootings that happened within eight hours of each other.

The first shooting took place on January 14 around 7:50 p.m. State Police responded to a call of a possible shooting on the entrance ramp from Chestnut Avenue to I-664 northbound in Newport News. A preliminary investigation revealed that three people in a 2001 Ford minivan left a supermarket in 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue in Newport News and merged onto I-664 from Chestnut Avenue when they heard gunshots.

The occupants of the minivan could not determine the direction from which the gunshots came. One of the occupants, a 40-year-old man, was shot and taken to Sentara Careplex Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. State Police and officers with the Newport News Police Department secured the scene and searched the area. The occupants of the minivan were unable to identify any suspects or possible suspect vehicles.

When officers cleared the scene of the Newport News shooting incident, State Police were then called by the Virginia Beach Police Department to respond to Virginia Beach General Hospital to investigate a possible shooting that was believed to have happened on the interstate in Virginia Beach.

A preliminary investigation revealed that around 2:27 a.m. on January 15, Virginia Beach Police received a call in reference to a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-264, approximately half a mile east of Newtown Road. A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on I-264 and had just passed Witchduck Road when someone in an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the Malibu and started shooting at the occupants inside.

A 21-year-old woman riding in the backseat of the Chevrolet Malibu was shot and taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No one else in the Malibu was injured. The victims in this incident were unable to identify any suspects or suspect vehicles involved int he shooting.

The victims of both incidents told State Police that there was no altercation before the shootings or any indication of road rage.

State Police Agents are asking that anyone traveling near I-664 east or westbound near Chestnut Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Saturday or I-264 west or eastbound around 2:27 a.m. Sunday contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or dial #77 on a cell phone. Tips may also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.