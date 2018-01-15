Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dead at 46

LONDON — Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, has died at 46, her publicist has confirmed in a statement to the BBC.

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session,” Lindsey Holmes, O’Riordan’s publicist, said in the statement.

The statement continued:

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer’s cause of death is not known at this time.

The Cranberries are best known for their singles Linger and Zombie in the 90s.

The band formed in Limerick City, Ireland, in 1989, according to the band’s website.

Band members included vocalist Dolores O’Riordan, guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan and drummer Fergal Lawler.

They are known for their ‘Indie” guitar sound and distinctive Celtic tinged lilting vocal style.