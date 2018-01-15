× Senator Tim Kaine to discuss offshore drilling Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine will be in Hampton Roads to talk about offshore drilling Monday.

He’s meeting with business and community leaders.

Senator Kaine plans to discuss the Trump administration’s proposal that opens up Virginia’s waters to offshore drilling.

The senator said it poses a threat to the environment and tourism.

Last week, the Trump administration decided to open nearly all of US waters to new oil and gas drilling.

That would mean about a billion acres would be open to potential leases for drilling.

The administration later announced that only Florida has been ruled out.

Senator Kaine said Virginia should be ruled out too because of the risks of an oil spill and opposition from the navy.

Here’s what he said about the issue.

“As I’m in the Hampton Roads area I hear again and again from people connected with the military, connected with the tourism industry, people connected with the watermen’s industry in the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Shore that offshore drilling is just too great a risk,” the Senator explained.

The Governors of Virginia and North Carolina oppose offshore drilling but the Trump administration has not granted their request to be ruled out of the drilling plan.

Senator Kaine is set to talk Monday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn in Virginia Beach at 9:30a.m.