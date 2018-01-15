North Carolina Aquarium food drive helps those on Roanoke Island

MANTEO, N.C. – The Ton of Love Food Drive, which is being run by the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, is raising food donations that will benefit the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

The Ton of Love Food Drive will run through February 14, according to aquarium officials. They also said that their goal is to collect one ton of food for local families by Valentine’s Day.

The Roanoke Island Food Pantry offers food to needing families all year-long, and contributions from the NCARI food drive help the pantry restock its shelves following the goodwill of the Holiday season.

Guests can bring non-perishable food items to the Aquarium at 374 Airport Road (next to the Manteo Regional Airport).