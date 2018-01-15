× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly and windy start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly, windy, and another chance for snow… Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning with wind chill values in the teens. Expect north winds at 10 to 15 mph for most of the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with glimpses of sunshine at times. An isolated rain/snow shower could mix in near the coastline. Highs will warm into the mid 30s this afternoon but it will feel more like the mid 20s.

More sunshine will blend in with the clouds tomorrow. An isolated rain/snow shower could mix in near the coastline. Highs will warm into the mid 40s tomorrow and it will not be as windy.

Snow showers will move in on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. Snow showers will move in early Wednesday morning and move out during the afternoon. As of now, most areas will see a dusting to 1” of accumulation, 1” to 2” possible near I-95. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s on Wednesday.

We will see more sunshine and a warming trend to end the week. Highs will reach the 40s by Friday and 50s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 15th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.