First Warning Forecast: More Snow On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After a few spotty snow showers this morning we are dry but cold and breezy. We will top off in the 30s this afternoon but will only feel like the 20s with the wind mixed in. Overnight clouds will build in and we will drop into the 20s.

Tomorrow we stay dry and warm up just a bit. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday we are tracking a 50% chance of snow starting in the morning and ending in the evening. We’re not talking a blizzard like last time but we could see up to 1-2″ of snow by the end of the day. If you are farther west past Richmond you could see 2″+ of snow. Lower numbers to the SE where more rain could mix in.​ Highs will only reach the lower 30s for the afternoon.

Thursday we start a gradual warm up for the rest of the week until we reach the upper 50s by the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 15th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

