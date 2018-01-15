Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: Varia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN NORFOLK, Va. - From January 14th to January 21st, restaurants in Downtown Norfolk are serving up some great deals!

If you haven't visited Hilton Norfolk THE MAIN yet, this may be a great time to do it.

Two of their restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week. Both Saltine and Varia are offering special $12 lunch and $35 dinner menus.

We sat down with Executive Chef Fabio Capparelli at Varia to find out what they're cooking up this week.

