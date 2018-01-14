Steelers fans brave freezing temperatures to cheer on their home team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Snow and ice covered the grounds of the Steel City Saturday morning. As quickly as the winter mix was plowed off the ground near Heinz Field, Steelers fans flocked down to Stage AE, the site of the team's official pep rally, right around the corner.

With a line wrapped around the building, fans were decked out in black and yellow garb from head to toe. "It's the only way to do it," one fan dressed as a "Steelers Pope" told News 3.

One die-hard fan, Joe Laffey, stood in line from the early morning until the 6:00pm start time.

Another die-hard told News 3's Mitch Brown that he plans to be shirtless in 16-degree weather at the game as the Steelers take on the Jaguars. That fan, Zack Brickner, also known as the "Naked Steelers Fan", will dress down instead of bundle up.

"Every single game, it doesn't matter what the temperature is, what the stakes are, I still do it."

Steelers fans shared that same sentiment. While they don't plan to follow Zack's suit, they plan to cheer the Steel Curtain on towards a second straight AFC Championship.

"When this place is full, it could be 20 below, and the heat will just be on" said Pittsburgh native Jimmy Stewart. "It's a long time since we've had a playoff game here in the divisional round, we've got that, there's just so much adrenaline going right now."

Kickoff is set for 1:05pm Sunday. You can watch the game only on WTKR.