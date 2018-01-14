Police investigate an early morning shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va, – Police officers responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Mclain Street at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening.

The victim, who was unable to provide a description of the suspect, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injury.

The police have no further information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).