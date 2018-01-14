Mount Trashmore Skate Park in Virginia Beach getting a makeover

VIRGINIA BEACH< Va. – The City of Virginia Beach announced that they will be redesigning the Mount Trashmore Skate Park, and finalized the design after input from citizens of the city.

The city got citizens to vote between multiple proposals. Using the feedback gathered, American Ramp Company was able to come up with a design that incorporated those elements while fitting with the department’s budget for the project and the weight limitations of the site itself, according to city officials.

Construction on the facility will begin in late winter of 2018. The city hopes that it will be completed by late spring, just in time for summer.

“The department is really pleased with the participation and feedback we received from the local skate community,” said Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Interim Director Chad Morris. “We believe that the final design will accommodate the greatest number of users and provide something for all skill levels, while complimenting what we have at our other two skate facilities,” Morris added.

Project Manager, Dean Bowles worked closely with the local skaters, including Hampton Roads native, Trey Hill who is also the general manager of one of the area’s skate shops and has been skating for 15 years.

“I sincerely appreciate the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation department for including me, as well as the rest of the Hampton Roads skateboard community, in their decision-making process to rebuild the Mount Trashmore skate park,” Hill said. “I strongly encourage the skateboard community of Hampton Roads to be active participants in local government. I’m excited to see the new park, and I hope everyone has fun because that’s what this is all about.”

The new design will have more of a skate plaza layout and incorporate materials made of both concrete and Skatelite. Some elements of the final design plan include: