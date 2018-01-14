× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance of snow showers by midweek

High pressure continues to build over the region through Monday keeping us dry and cold. Temperatures overnight will dip into the upper teens and low 20s.

Another cold day on tap for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will vary throughout the 30s. We will see more cloud cover. We could see a couple flurries on the eastern shore and peninsulas Monday afternoon. Not really going to amount to a whole lot due to dry air in place.

Winds will switch to the south and southwest, which will help temperatures to warm up on Tuesday. We should all at least break into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking a system that could bring us some snow showers Wednesday. Right now looks like we could get anywhere from a dusting up to one inch. The models are still not in agreement at this time. The predicted snowfall amounts will likely change. The system will push offshore late Wednesday.

High pressure will build in keeping the weather dry into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s. Milder Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Up to the 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Some of us may even warm to the 60 degrees!

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs will vary throughout the 30s. A few flurries possible on the peninsulas and Eastern Shore (10%). Winds: N around 10 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: Calm.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W around 5 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.