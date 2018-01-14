Early morning shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va, – Police officers responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Mclain Street at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers discovered a victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

The victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injury. The police have no further information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).