York-Poquoson deputies look for suspect that stole credit card information at a local Wawa

York County, Va. – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man that they believe used stolen credit card information to purchase multiple cartons of cigarettes.

The incident happened at the Wawa convenience store in the 5800 block of Route 17 in York County on January 5, according to officials.

The York-County Sheriff’s Office ask that if you’re able to identify this subject or you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference case # 1800055.