Suffolk Police seeking suspect in commercial burglary

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are asking for help in identifying an individual who forced his way into a BP station Friday night.

Police say just before 10:00 p.m., an unknown individual entered the store, located in the 1600 block of Bridge Road, and stole merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.

Stay with News 3 for updates.