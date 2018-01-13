Standing Pats: Defending champion New England crushes Titans, advances to AFC Championship

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England is in seventh heaven.

For the seventh straight season, the Patriots will play in the AFC Championship. New England, the defending Super Bowl champions, advance to next Sunday’s AFC title game after a 35-14 victory vs. Tennessee Saturday night in an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

After falling behind 7-0, New England scored 35 unanswered points. Quarterback Tom Brady, the winningest QB in NFL playoff history, extends his record with his 13th 300-yard postseason game. Brady finishes with 337 yards on 35-of-53 passing with three touchdowns and becomes the oldest starting QB (40 years old) to ever win a postseason game.

Tom Brady goes over 300 yards, extending his @nfl record, with his 13th 300-yard postseason game. #GoPats — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2018

By advancing to a seventh straight AFC Championship, the Patriots extend their NFL record (Oakland played in five straight conference championships from 1973 to 1977).