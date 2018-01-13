Standing Pats: Defending champion New England crushes Titans, advances to AFC Championship

Posted 11:41 pm, January 13, 2018

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown.
(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England is in seventh heaven.

For the seventh straight season, the Patriots will play in the AFC Championship. New England, the defending Super Bowl champions, advance to next Sunday’s AFC title game after a 35-14 victory vs. Tennessee Saturday night in an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

After falling behind 7-0, New England scored 35 unanswered points. Quarterback Tom Brady, the winningest QB in NFL playoff history, extends his record with his 13th 300-yard postseason game. Brady finishes with 337 yards on 35-of-53 passing with three touchdowns and becomes the oldest starting QB (40 years old) to ever win a postseason game.

By advancing to a seventh straight AFC Championship, the Patriots extend their NFL record (Oakland played in five straight conference championships from 1973 to 1977).