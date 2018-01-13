Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: A few lingering showers and falling temperatures
Milder this morning, much cooler this afternoon.
Expect temperatures to start out in the 50s, then fall to the upper 30s by the afternoon and evening. There is still a line of rain on the peninsulas. We could see a little sleet or a couple snowflakes on the Eastern Shore, thanks to some wrap around moisture from the system that brought us the rain and storms. Expect partial clearing throughout the day.It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the north. This will make temperatures feel much colder this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight.
Highs will only climb into the mid 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be a bit breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Dry and cold to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Our next chance to see some precipitation is on Wednesday. We could see some snow showers. Highs right around the freezing mark.
