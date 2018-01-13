Police in Newport News investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old male in the city.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. on Saturday to the 2200 block of Parish Avenue. This is where they found the 15-year-old shot in the left leg.

The victim stated he was walking in the 1300 block of 25th Street when he was shot. After the victim was shot, he ran home to the 2200 block of Parish Avenue.

Police say that the 15-year-old was transferred by medics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Suspects in this shooting are not known at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.